After 44 hours, raids at Vellore college owned by Duraimurugan's MP son Kathir Anand comes to an end

CHENNAI: A two-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at Kingston Engineering College in Vellore, which is owned by DMK's Vellore MP Kathir Anand, came to an end around 2.40 am on Sunday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the raid at Kingston college went on for 44 hours and involved more than 15 officers who came on eight cars.

Political circles have been abuzz since Friday when the ED launched searches in at least five places including Kathir Anand and his father DMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan's residence and premises belonging to their associates in Katpadi and Vellore.

During the raid at the college, ED officials reportedly monitored the CCTV cameras in the premises, and recovered unaccounted money, documents related to the college and its bank transactions, and a hard disk, the report added.

The seized money was reportedly kept to pay salaries and bonuses for Pongal festival to college staff as well as various fees paid by the students.

Following the raids, Duraimurugan along with former Union Minister and Arakkonam MP Jagathrakshakan left Chennai for New Delhi on an Air India passenger flight at 9:45 pm on Saturday.

The searches are part of a probe into a 2019 Income Tax case against Kathir Anand over cash-for-votes charges ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Over Rs 10 crore was seized from premises allegedly related to Anand’s associates in Vellore, which led to the cancellation of the election in Vellore constituency.







