Madras HC refuses interim relief to parties delisted by Election Commission

The ECI delisted 474 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) on September 19, 2025, stating that they had not contested any elections to the Lok Sabha, any Assembly elections, or any by-elections for the past six years. Challenging this, the parties Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi had approached the High Court, seeking to revoke the deregistration/delisting of the parties.



The parties argued that it was beyond the power, not existing in the law, and unconstitutional due to the non-application of the mind and contended that the order was passed mechanically without any individual appraisal of each political party's case.

They further argued that the order was passed without affording them a personal hearing and without considering the replies submitted to the show-cause notices issued by the ECI.