Madras HC refuses CBI probe in death of school kid in Vikravandi

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused a CBI investigation into the case of a school kid, who fell into a septic tank and died at Vikravandi within the school premises, however directed the police to file a final report within 12 weeks.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed the deputy superintendent of police, Vikravandi to expedite the investigation and file the final report within 12 weeks before the court concerned.

The court also directed the police to serve the CCTV records regarding the incident within two weeks to the parents.

K Palanivel, father of the deceased four-year-old kid, moved the petition seeking to transfer the probe to CBI alleging that the State police is not conducting the investigation promptly.

Advocate M Dinesh, on behalf of the petitioner, submitted that the investigation agency is not probing the case in the right direction and let off the accused persons including the correspondent, principal and other staff of the school who are allegedly responsible for the death, on bail. Hence, he sought a CBI probe.

Government advocate KMD Muhilan submitted that so far 23 witnesses have been examined and the investigation is on the right track. If the investigation is transferred to another agency at this stage it would spoil the probe, he added.

Accepting the submissions the judge refused the CBI probe and directed the State police to expedite the investigation.

On January 3, a four-year-old kid Liyalakshmi, who was studying in St Mary's matriculation school Vikravandi, fell into a septic tank constructed in the school building. Since the kid was not available in the class, the school management looked after her around the school premises, later they found the kid had fallen into the septic tank. She was later rescued from the septic tank and rushed to Mundiyambakkam government hospital, however, the doctor declared the girl brought dead.

Based on the complaint lodged by the father of the kid, Vikravandi police registered a case against the correspondent, principal and the class teacher under section 105 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.