Madras HC refuses bail to BJP functionary in Dharmapuram Aadheenam case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the second bail petition moved by Mayiladuthurai BJP president K Agoram in a case booked for allegedly attempted to extort money from Dharmapuram Aadheenam Sri Kaiylai Masilamani Desiga Ganasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal

Justice T V Thamilselvi heard the second bail petition moved by K Agoram, in a case booked against him for allegedly threatening the Aadheenam for extorting money.

Senior Counsel V Raghavachari representing the petitioner submitted that the case was booked against his client with a political vendetta, since the petitioner had been incarcerated for more than 45 days, the counsel sought to grant bail.

The government advocate submitted that the investigation is underway, since some other accused are still in abscondence, bail should not be granted to the accused.

It was also submitted that the petitioner is a history-sheeter, nearly 45 cases were registered against him and if released on bail he may tamper the evidence.

After the submission judge dismissed the second bail petition moved by Agoram.

Aadheenam's brother Viruthagiri, lodged a complaint against Agoram and 6 others stating that the accused were threatening them by claiming that obscene video and audio of Aadheenam is in their possession and attempting to extort money for not releasing the alleged content.

Based on the complaint on February 25, Myladuthurai police lodged a case against the accused under sections 323, 307, 389, 506 (2), and 120B of IPC.