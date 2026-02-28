Madras HC raps filing appeals belatedly, orders DVAC probe

In 2021, in a case relating to a private trust, a single Judge of the High Court had rendered a judgment in favour of the trust. Challenging the order, the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Joint Commissioner, the Zonal Officer and the District Revenue Officer preferred an appeal only in 2025.

They also filed a petition seeking condonation of the 1,421-day delay in filing the appeal, stating that the judgment copy dated October 7, 2021, could not be traced in the Corporation office and that the Revenue Department officials furnished it only in September and November last year.