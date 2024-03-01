Madras HC quashes FIR registered against TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) quashed the FIR filed against AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, regarding the breach of the election model code of conduct.

TTV Dhinakaran moved the MHC seeking to quash the FIR, which was taken cognizance by the trial court despite it violates 468 (b) CrPC.



The case was listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the police booked a case against TTV as he burst crackers during the 2021 assembly election campaigning, breaching the election model code of conduct.

Considering the nature of the offence, the prosecution must file the final report within one year as the maximum imprisonment in the case is one year, said the counsel. However, the prosecution failed to file the final report within the stipulated time.



After the submission, the judge quashed the pending criminal case against TTV as it violates 468 (b) CrPC.

