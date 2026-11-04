Madras HC quashes disciplinary proceedings against Cop for seeking to form association

The court was hearing three petitions filed by V. Nagalingam, a police personnel who was facing departmental proceedings. He challenged the order directing an oral inquiry, the subsequent finding that the charges against him were proved, and sought directions for the settlement of his retirement benefits.

The charge against him was that he had submitted representations to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Chief Minister’s Special Cell seeking permission to form a police association. The Government submitted that no final punishment had been imposed on Nagalingam and that the inquiry proceedings remained pending without culminating in a final order.

After hearing the petitions, Justice Krishnaswamy Govindarajan observed that an employee is well within his rights to submit representations to higher authorities and that it is for the administrative authorities to decide whether such requests could be accepted. Merely submitting a representation seeking permission from the DGP and the Chief Minister’s Special Cell to form a police association cannot be construed as misconduct or form the basis for issuing a departmental charge memo.