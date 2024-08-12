Madras HC quashes defamation case against AIADMK leader CVe Shanmugam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday quashed the defamation case filed against former AIADMK minister CVe Shanmugam, accused of making derogatory remarks about Chief Minister MK Stalin during a public meeting in 2022.

In his petition, Shanmugam sought a direction to quash the case booked against him at the Tindivanam police station.

Even as he termed Shanmugam’s comments as unacceptable, the court questioned the police for filing the case under more serious sections related to inciting violence and disturbing public peace. In response, the counsel representing the police submitted that the case was registered under those sections because the speech could have incited conflict between two factions in politics, thereby disturbing public peace.

After considering the arguments, the court quashed the defamation case against the former law minister.