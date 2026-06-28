Madras HC quashes criminal proceedings against HR&CE officials

A charge sheet was filed in 2024, and the case has been pending before a court in Nagercoil. Subsequently, N Kuttalam, the cashier, and A Mohana Kumar and S Rameshkumar, both officials, approached the Madras High Court seeking to quash the proceedings against them.

After hearing the petitioners and the government, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan observed that the continuation of the trial would serve no purpose, as there was no basis to proceed with the charges against the petitioners. Continuing the proceedings against them would amount to mala fide action and an abuse of the process of law, forcing the petitioners to undergo the rigours of a criminal trial, the judge held. Accordingly, the petitions were allowed, and the proceedings against the petitioners were quashed. However, the judge directed the trial court to proceed with the trial against the remaining persons facing prosecution in accordance with the law.