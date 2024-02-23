Madras HC quashes 2 election cases against minister RS Raja Kannappan

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) quashed two criminal cases registered against Higher Education and Backward Classes Welfare Minister RS Raja Kannappan, regarding breach of the election model code of conduct.

Minister Raja Kannappan moved the MHC seeking to quash the two pending criminal cases against him booked for alleging breach of election model code of conduct.



The case was listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh.



According to the prosecution, on March 19, 2021, during the assembly election campaign, the petitioner and his followers indulged in bursting crackers breaching the election model code of conduct, while campaigning for the election. Hence, the police filed a case against Raja Kannapppan and his followers.



However, the police failed to file the final report within the stipulated time limit, hence the judge quashed the case against Raja Kanappan and his followers.

A similar petition preferred by Raja Kannappan to quash the alleged cash-for-votes case was listed before the same bench.



The case of the prosecution is, that on April 4, 2021, the flying squad found Raja Kannappan in possession of Rs.19,000 during the election campaign. Upon investigation, Raja Kannappan was not able to give a proper explanation for the money he possessed, hence the squad came to the conclusion that the money would be utilized by the voters for votes. Further, a case was registered against Raja Kannappan under sections 353 and 171 E of IPC.



The counsel for the petitioner contended that his client was not even present at the scene of the crime and sought to quash the criminal case.



After the submission, the judge quashed the criminal case pending against Raja Kannappan.