Madras HC posts Senthilbalaji's defamation suit against 'Savukku' Shankar before master court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday posted the defamation suit moved by former minister V Senthilbalaji against YouTuber Savukku Shankar to the second additional master court in Chennai to decide the relief the former was entitled to.

Justice CV Karthikeyan directed the additional master court to decide if Shankar's statements against the plaintiff are defamatory in nature, if the defendant should be restrained from making statements against Senthilbalaji, if the statements claimed to be defamatory by the plaintiff should be removed from the defendant’s social media platform, and whether the plaintiff was entitled to a compensation of Rs 2 crore for the damage caused.

The judge posted the matter to be heard before the master court on August 16.

The counsel representing Shankar submitted that the statements were made in public interest by politically criticising the plaintiff who had held office as minister in the present government. In no way did the statements of the defendant attack the personal life of the former minister, he argued, adding that the imposition of defamation for making political criticism would be a violation of Article 19(a) of the Constitution.

It was also submitted that the plaintiff has not impleaded the required parties as the statements were made by the defendant during interiews on various YouTube channels.

Senthilbalaji has filed a defamation suit against Savukku Shankar, claiming Rs 2 crore, over comments made by the latter against him on social media. The former minister also sought permanent injunction against Shankar from printing, publishing, disseminating or circulating any 'derogatory' statements against him.