Madras HC orders SIT probe into fake accident insurance claims

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed the Tamil Nadu Home Affairs Department and the DGP to constitute district-level Special Investigation Teams (SITs) across the State, with necessary financial and administrative support, to probe fraudulent insurance claims involving fake accidents, forged policies, fabricated injuries, and false medical reports and bills, and initiate criminal proceedings against those responsible.

The SIT in each district shall be headed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Crime Branch, and in Commissionerates, by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, City Crime Branch. Each team will be monitored and periodically reviewed by the concerned Superintendent of Police under the overall supervision of the Additional Director General of Police, CBCID, Chennai.

Upon receiving a request from an insurance company, the SIT will process it in accordance with law and facilitate the timely collection of relevant materials, including call detail records, wherever legally permissible. The respective department heads will initiate disciplinary action against officials responsible for dereliction of duty or misconduct in facilitating or failing to prevent fraudulent claims, without prejudice to criminal proceedings wherever warranted.