Madras HC orders SIT probe into fake accident insurance claims

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to constitute district-level Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to investigate fraudulent insurance claims involving fake accidents, forged policies, fabricated injuries and false medical records, and take criminal action against those responsible.
Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed the Tamil Nadu Home Affairs Department and the DGP to constitute district-level Special Investigation Teams (SITs) across the State, with necessary financial and administrative support, to probe fraudulent insurance claims involving fake accidents, forged policies, fabricated injuries, and false medical reports and bills, and initiate criminal proceedings against those responsible.
The SIT in each district shall be headed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Crime Branch, and in Commissionerates, by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, City Crime Branch. Each team will be monitored and periodically reviewed by the concerned Superintendent of Police under the overall supervision of the Additional Director General of Police, CBCID, Chennai.
Upon receiving a request from an insurance company, the SIT will process it in accordance with law and facilitate the timely collection of relevant materials, including call detail records, wherever legally permissible. The respective department heads will initiate disciplinary action against officials responsible for dereliction of duty or misconduct in facilitating or failing to prevent fraudulent claims, without prejudice to criminal proceedings wherever warranted.
Go Digit General Insurance Company had filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking directions to the State Home Affairs Department to constitute district-level SITs, provide necessary financial and administrative support, and conduct a comprehensive probe into fraudulent insurance claims involving fake accidents, forged policies, fabricated injuries, and false medical reports and bills, and initiate appropriate criminal proceedings against those responsible.
The insurance company submitted that Tribunals, out of misplaced sympathy, were passing awards in favour of fraudsters, causing increasing financial losses. It alleged an unholy nexus among fraudulent claimants, insured persons, police personnel, and some lawyers and doctors, making insurers the principal victims of fake and fabricated accident claims.