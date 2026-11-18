CHENNAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed an inquiry into allegations that Vadipatti police falsely implicated two lodge owners in a prostitution case after a Sub-Inspector was allegedly denied rooms due to Deepavali bookings, and granted the lodge owners interim bail.
Justice K Murali Shankar directed the Samayanallur Sub-Division DSP to inquire into the allegations against Inspector Saravanan and other police personnel attached to Vadipatti police station and submit a report.
The petitioners, Balaganesh Raja and Harikrishnan, were arrested on October 26 in connection with a prostitution case. Their senior counsel alleged that they were falsely implicated following a dispute over room bookings at their lodge.
The counsel submitted that SI Rabik had approached the lodge before Deepavali seeking rooms but was denied accommodation as the rooms were already booked. Allegedly irked by the refusal, the police foisted the case against the petitioners.
He further alleged that on the day of the incident, police personnel Saravanan and Shankar visited the lodge at around 4 pm and took the petitioners to the police station at around 5.30 pm. However, the police allegedly portrayed the incident as a search conducted around 9 pm, when the petitioners were formally taken into custody.
The counsel also produced CCTV footage allegedly showing SI Rabik at the lodge at 5.16 pm on the day of the incident and women entering the premises.
He further alleged that Inspector Saravanan had sought five rooms at the lodge but was initially refused. He allegedly obtained the rooms after paying RS 9,000. The counsel also submitted that Saravanan had been staying at City Residency Hotel, owned by one of the petitioners, for the past 60 days without paying rent.
The government counsel appearing for the police denied the allegation of non-payment of rent, stating that the inspector had paid the rent and was staying at the hotel as he did not have police quarters.
The court granted the petitioners interim bail until December 2, directing them to execute a bond of Rs 25,000 each with two sureties and report to the Vadipatti police station daily at 10.30 am until that date. The court also directed the police to file a counter affidavit on the charges against them and posted the case for further hearing on December 2.