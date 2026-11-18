Justice K Murali Shankar directed the Samayanallur Sub-Division DSP to inquire into the allegations against Inspector Saravanan and other police personnel attached to Vadipatti police station and submit a report.

The petitioners, Balaganesh Raja and Harikrishnan, were arrested on October 26 in connection with a prostitution case. Their senior counsel alleged that they were falsely implicated following a dispute over room bookings at their lodge.

The counsel submitted that SI Rabik had approached the lodge before Deepavali seeking rooms but was denied accommodation as the rooms were already booked. Allegedly irked by the refusal, the police foisted the case against the petitioners.

He further alleged that on the day of the incident, police personnel Saravanan and Shankar visited the lodge at around 4 pm and took the petitioners to the police station at around 5.30 pm. However, the police allegedly portrayed the incident as a search conducted around 9 pm, when the petitioners were formally taken into custody.