Madras HC orders probe into employment irregularities

While dismissing a batch of writ petitions filed by employees who were terminated after they were found to have secured appointments in various Town Panchayats and Municipalities in the erstwhile Tirunelveli district by allegedly using bogus disability certificates, Justice B Pugalendhi observed that," These circumstances disclose either a complete failure in the process of verification or a deeper systemic irregularity in the functioning of the Employment Exchange. In either event, the matter raises serious concerns touching upon the integrity and transparency of public recruitment.".

"The Employment Exchanges are entrusted with the registration of job seekers, sponsorship of eligible candidates against notified vacancies and maintenance of employment records. Thousands of aspiring candidates depend upon the fairness and impartiality of this mechanism for access to public employment. Any manipulation or batch failure in this process not only prejudices deserving candidates but also erodes public confidence in the fairness of recruitment to public service," observed the Judge.

This Court takes note of the categorical statement made by the CB-CID in its status report that the investigation has revealed similar appointments in various other Municipalities based on disability certificates and that further investigation in respect thereof is presently in progress. The systemic deficiencies noticed in the present batch of cases, therefore, cannot be viewed as confined to the petitioners before this Court but appear to have wider ramifications affecting public recruitment through the Employment Exchanges, said the Judge.

According to the case, a complaint lodged in 2015 alleged that several persons had obtained appointments as sanitary workers, overhead tank operators and junior assistants between 2005 and 2015 by producing fake disability certificates. The investigation was later transferred to the CB-CID. The investigation revealed that 103 persons had been appointed under the priority quota meant for persons with disabilities. A subsequent medical verification found that only 25 of them were genuinely persons with disabilities. The investigation also found that 13 government doctors had allegedly facilitated the issuance of National Disability Identity Cards on the basis of bogus medical certificates.

Following departmental inquiries, the employees concerned were dismissed from service. Challenging the termination orders, they approached the High Court.