Madras HC orders fresh probe into attack on medical college warden

Allowing the Criminal Revision case, Justice L Victoria Gowri set aside the Judicial Magistrate's order accepting the police "undetected" or closure report and directed the Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner to entrust the investigation to a different officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police/Assistant Commissioner of Police under the supervision of a senior officer. The Court also directed the police to complete the investigation and file a final report within three months.

“This court is conscious of the limited scope of revisional jurisdiction. The revisional court doesn’t ordinarily interfere with every order passed by the learned Magistrate. However, where order suffers from non-application of mind, where relevant materials have not been considered, where the investigation appears incomplete, where the learned Magistrate has failed to exercise jurisdiction vested in law, the interference is justified," the Court said.

Observing that the present case is not one where the petitioner seeks the conviction of any named students by way of revision, the Justice said the limited prayer is for further investigation by a different competent officer under senior supervision.