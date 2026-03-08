Madras HC orders expert panel to inspect works at Sri Devaraja Swamy Temple

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state-level expert committee to constitute a sub-committee to examine whether construction works were being carried out for the proposed kudamuzhukku at the Sri Devaraja Swamy Temple in Kancheepuram were in accordance with Agama Shastra principles.
The direction was issued by Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy while hearing a petition filed by Krishna Devaraya, a resident of Karnataka, who claimed that he was a descendant of the king who built the temple.
The petitioner sought a direction to the HR&CE department to produce approvals obtained for the construction allegedly being carried out in the name of kudamuzhukku in violation of Agama rules. During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that construction works were being undertaken in a temple of archaeological significance without obtaining permission from archaeological authorities and the state-level expert committee.
It was further alleged that the six steps at the entrance of the garbhagriha, which hold agamic significance, were being covered with wooden panelling and converted into 10 steps, thereby violating the agamas. The petitioner also contended that the golden lizard, fixed at a traditional height, could not be lowered by authorities and that the proposed false ceiling would cover and affect the temple murals.
Representing the State, the government argued that the ongoing works were not contrary to the agama rules, and submitted a report from Agama experts supporting this position. It also stated that the temple’s murals were being restored without affecting their antiquity.
After hearing both sides, the court directed the committee to form a sub-committee to inspect the temple and determine whether the ongoing works violated Agama principles. The court said the sub-committee must include agama experts and officials from the archaeology department. It also directed that the date of inspection be fixed with a public notice issued at the temple premises.
The sub-committee has been asked to examine all objections raised by the parties and submit its recommendations to the main committee, indicating which works may continue, which should be discontinued and which require modification. Based on the report, the state-level committee was directed to pass appropriate orders specifying the works that may be permitted to proceed. The court then closed the petition.