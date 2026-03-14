Madras HC orders expert inspection on excavating earth from Mullikolathur lake

In his petition, Soundarajan contended that the lake serves as a primary source of drinking water and irrigation for the region, and to excavate soil from the lake, the water must necessarily be drained. Such action would amount to the destruction of a waterbody, and the villagers will be put to irreversible loss, he stated.

The District Collector, without considering the said aspects and without verifying the existing depth and structural condition of the waterbody, had granted permission for the quarrying operation, he said in the petition.