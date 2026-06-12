Madras HC orders DVAC probe into fake degrees issued across TN universities

In a petition filed before the Madurai Bench, Sakthirao of Madurai stated that officials had failed to implement the court’s earlier order directing action against those who secured government jobs by submitting fake certificates claiming to have studied in the Tamil medium. He also sought contempt action against the officials concerned.

When the case came up for hearing, a bench of Justices Velmurugan and Pugazhendhi noted that the DVAC's inquiry into persons obtaining government jobs through fake certificates found that four persons had secured government employment through Group-I examinations using fake certificates obtained from Madurai Kamaraj University. Cases have been registered against them and university officials, and during the inquiry, the university gave evasive replies claiming that important records had gone missing, the bench noted.

Observing that Annamalai University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Periyar University and the University of Madras also failed to cooperate with the DVAC inquiry, the court strongly condemned their conduct.