MADURAI: CCTV cameras installed on encroached land have left women in a village in Ramanathapuram district struggling to attend to their natural needs in privacy, a petitioner has alleged before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.
Taking strong notice of it, the division bench comprising Justice P Velumurugan and KK Ramakrishnan questioned how an individual could encroach upon such vast stretches of land, causing difficulties to villagers.
The petitioner’s counsel, A Neelmegam, responded that the encroacher, G Thinagaran Thevar, was backed by the ruling TVK functionaries, and government officials helped him forge documents to claim ownership in his name and his family members.
The judges questioned whether revenue officials, including the Tahsildar, were functioning in the area. The Bench directed the Ramanathapuram Collector to conduct an inquiry into the petition and file a status report.
The petitioner P Dharmaraj, village head from Letchamanan Kudiyiruppu, Urappuli village, Ramathapuram, said that Thinagaran had allegedly manipulated official records and obtained patta for nearly half of the village land and thereby effectively brought the village under his control. The plea alleged that he encroached upon approximately 50,000 sq ft (about 1.15 acres) of vacant gramanatham land in Survey No. 352, of which, 12,000 sq ft (0.28 acres) has been fenced off.
The petitioner’s counsel alleged that with the help of revenue officials, he got access to the Ramanathapuram collector office and tampered with the office records (such as UDR and SLR documents).
The counsel informed the Court that public pathways, access to the cremation ground and a temple, water bodies and land belonging to the government were blocked or encroached upon. The counsel also alleged that CCTV cameras installed around the encroached property had caused distress to villagers, particularly women.
He alleged that the encroachments had prevented the laying of drinking water pipelines under the Cauvery water supply scheme and affected the implementation of government welfare schemes in the village.