Taking strong notice of it, the division bench comprising Justice P Velumurugan and KK Ramakrishnan questioned how an individual could encroach upon such vast stretches of land, causing difficulties to villagers.

The petitioner’s counsel, A Neelmegam, responded that the encroacher, G Thinagaran Thevar, was backed by the ruling TVK functionaries, and government officials helped him forge documents to claim ownership in his name and his family members.

The judges questioned whether revenue officials, including the Tahsildar, were functioning in the area. The Bench directed the Ramanathapuram Collector to conduct an inquiry into the petition and file a status report.

The petitioner P Dharmaraj, village head from Letchamanan Kudiyiruppu, Urappuli village, Ramathapuram, said that Thinagaran had allegedly manipulated official records and obtained patta for nearly half of the village land and thereby effectively brought the village under his control. The plea alleged that he encroached upon approximately 50,000 sq ft (about 1.15 acres) of vacant gramanatham land in Survey No. 352, of which, 12,000 sq ft (0.28 acres) has been fenced off.

The petitioner’s counsel alleged that with the help of revenue officials, he got access to the Ramanathapuram collector office and tampered with the office records (such as UDR and SLR documents).