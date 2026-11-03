Madras HC orders closure of abandoned wells, borewells, quarry pits along Thoothukudi roads

The order comes on a plea filed by social activist SMA Pon Gandhimathinathan of the district after officials failed to act on his representation to the state government.

The plea stems from the accident on May 17, 2025, in which five people, including an 18-month-old child, died when a vehicle plunged into an unprotected roadside well on the Meerankulam-Chinthamani road, prompting the activist to approach the court.

Petitioner’s counsel PR Priya Dharshini told the court that, ironically, the accident occurred after the petitioner had submitted a representation to the state government earlier that month. The representation highlighted violations of a Supreme Court order and a July 2023 direction from the Chief Secretary asking all district collectors to identify abandoned open wells, borewells and quarry pits and ensure safety measures in place to prevent fatal accidents.