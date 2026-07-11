Madras HC orders checkposts on roads adjoining Mudumalai Tiger Reserve to monitor Jeep safaris

The Special Bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy made the observations during a hearing on the uncontrolled private Jeep Safari operations in the Mudumalai Buffer Zone and the surrounding roads connected to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.



Expressing concern over several videos showing violations in wildlife areas, the Bench observed that Jeep drivers were seen chasing wild animals even in the middle of the night and repeatedly interfering with their natural habitat.



The court particularly took exception to incidents of drivers continuously honking and chasing elephants, observing that such acts were being carried out as though they were a sport. Stating that the issue caused deep concern and anguish, the court emphasised that wildlife must be preserved and protected, as forests are the animals' natural habitat.



The Bench directed that check posts be established on the roads leading to Moyar, Chemmanatham, Singara and Bokkapuram to regulate and monitor vehicular traffic.