Madras HC orders checkposts on roads adjoining Mudumalai Tiger Reserve to monitor Jeep safaris

CHENNAI: Expressing anguish over videos showing Jeep drivers chasing wild animals and elephants at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, the Madras High Court ordered stricter regulation of private Jeep Safari operations and directed the establishment of check posts.
The Special Bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy made the observations during a hearing on the uncontrolled private Jeep Safari operations in the Mudumalai Buffer Zone and the surrounding roads connected to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.
Expressing concern over several videos showing violations in wildlife areas, the Bench observed that Jeep drivers were seen chasing wild animals even in the middle of the night and repeatedly interfering with their natural habitat.
The court particularly took exception to incidents of drivers continuously honking and chasing elephants, observing that such acts were being carried out as though they were a sport. Stating that the issue caused deep concern and anguish, the court emphasised that wildlife must be preserved and protected, as forests are the animals' natural habitat.
The Bench directed that check posts be established on the roads leading to Moyar, Chemmanatham, Singara and Bokkapuram to regulate and monitor vehicular traffic.
The court further directed that Jeeps operated by residents and members of tribal communities shall be given preference and registered with the Forest department, and only registered vehicles shall be permitted to transport tourists on the said roads.
They also directed the Forest department to deploy patrol vehicles to ensure that safari operators and tourists do not disturb, harass or otherwise cause nuisance to wildlife. The Bench further ordered that Jeep safari operations on the aforesaid roads shall not be permitted before 6 am or beyond 5.30 pm. The bench adjourned the matter to July 31.