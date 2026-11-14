Madras HC orders battery cars at all Madurai, Tiruchy railway stations in 6 months

The court issued the direction while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Sundara Vimal Nathan (64), of Swamimalai in Thanjavur district. Citing information obtained under the Right to Information Act, the petitioner said the battery car service at Tiruchy Junction was not being provided free to persons with disabilities, senior citizens and other vulnerable passengers.

In its counter affidavit, the Southern Railway opposed the petitioner’s demand for free battery-operated car (BOC) services at all stations in the two divisions, stating that the existing Railway Board policy provides for a user-pays model.

It said attempts to provide the service free of cost through advertisements had failed due to insufficient revenue and difficulties in meeting drivers’ salaries and maintenance expenses.

According to the status report, BOC services are currently available at 13 stations across the two divisions, operated by private licensees, with user charges ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 30 per passenger. The Railways also said contracts had been awarded to provide the service at Paramakudi, Palani and Vriddhachalam Junction, but operations had not yet commenced. It argued that providing the facility at every station was not feasible.

However, the court did not rule on the issue of payment, but directed the railway authorities to provide BOC services at all stations in both divisions within six months.