Madras HC orders actor Vishal to appear before court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered actor Vishal Krishna to appear before the court on September 22, for noncompliance with the court order in a civil suit case filed by Lyca Productions.

The case was listed before Justice P. T. Asha, on Tuesday. However, the counsel for Vishal was not presented when the case was taken up and the actor failed to submit his and his family members' movable and immovable asset details with his bank account details before the court.

After the non-compliance of the court order, the judge ordered the actor to appear before the court.

On September 12, the judge ordered the actor to submit his asset affidavit with bank account details on September 19 and the judge also directed the actor to come up with a road map to settle the money dispute with Lyca Productions, however, the actor failed to comply with the order.

Vishal had taken a loan from Anbu Chezhian of Gopuram Films to the tune of Rs 21.29 crores when he remained unpaid the loan amount Lyca Productions stepped in and paid Anbu Chezhian on the promise that Vishal would repay the entire amount to Lyca with the interest at the rate of 30 percent per annum. However the amount remained unpaid, and Lyca had approached the High Court.

While hearing the petition the single Judge directed Vishal to make a fixed deposit of Rs.15 crore to the credit of the civil suit.

However, Vishal contended before the court that he did not have the requisite resources to deposit Rs. 15 crores.

He also failed to submit the affidavit disclosing all his assets as the court ordered.