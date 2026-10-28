Madras HC names 8 top officials in Karur temple land contempt case

The division bench of Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan also directed HR&CE Commissioner TG Vinay to appear before it on November 5 and file a status report.

On a petition filed by A Radhakrishnan over alleged encroachment of properties belonging to the Arulmigu Kalyana Pasupatheeswarar temple at Karur, the Madurai Bench, in an order dated November 15, 2022, directed the authority concerned to issue notices to all parties said to own the properties and consider their objections. If the authority found them to be encroachers, it was to remove them by following due process after a hearing, and complete the exercise within 12 weeks.