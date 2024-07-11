Madras HC lawyers protest seeking justice for slain BSP Armstrong, seeks Act to protect advocates

CHENNAI: Several lawyers and advocates of the Madras High Court held a demonstration demanding justice for the slayed Bahujan Samaj Party State president K Armstrong and urging to enact Lawyers Protection Act.

On Thursday, Democratic Advocates Association (DAA), Advocates Association for Equality (AAE) has conducted the demonstration demanding justice for Bahujan Samaj Party State president K Armstrong, who was hacked to death brutally by a gang at city last week and urging enactment of the lawyers protection act, at the Madras High Court.

More than 150 lawyers and advocates of the Madras High Court participated in the demonstration and raised slogans to arrest the key accused who are behind the Armstrong's murder conspiracy.

Further the advocates attacked the police for not giving necessary protections to them as they are encountering several life threats from the anti social elements and history sheeters.

They also demanded the State to enact the lawyers protection act to safeguard them.

Similarly, a group of advocates paid homage to slayed BSP leader Armstrong with his portrait within the Madras High Court campus.