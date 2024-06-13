Madras HC issues notice to 'Savukku' Shankar over appeal challenging his acquittal in old digital data theft case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court issued a notice to jailed YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar on Thursday in an appeal referred by the state against his acquittal from a 16-year-old digital data theft case.

Justice M Dhandapani heard the appeal moved by the Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) against Shankar's acquittal from the case alleging stealing of digital data from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) office.

After perusing the appeal, the judge issued a notice to Shankar returnable by four weeks and adjourned the matter.

In 2008, a case was registered against Shankar, who was working in the DVAC, alleging that he stole digital data from the department. It was also alleged that Shankar transferred some documents from the department's computer to his pen drive and released conversations between then DVAC director SK Upadhyay and then chief secretary L K Tripathy.

However, in 2017, an additional sessions court in Chennai acquitted Shankar from the case as the prosecution had not proved the charges against the accused. Later in the year, the CB-CID filed an appeal petition before the MHC challenging Shankar's appeal.

The pending appeal against his acquittal is now being taken up nearly 6 years.

ALSO READ: Plea against ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s detention under Goondas Act can be heard only in chronological order, says HC, adjourns it