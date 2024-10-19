Madras HC issues notice to ex-DGP over TNUSRB post

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court issued a notice to ex-DGP Sunil Kumar on Friday in a petition filed by an AIADMK advocate, challenging his appointment as the chairman of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) and calling it unconstitutional.

In his petition, IS Inbadurai submitted that Sunil Kumar’s appointment as chairman of TNUSRB was in violation of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution and sought an interim order restraining the former DGP from occupying the post.

As per the fourth amendment of the Indian Police Service fixation of cadre strength regulations, 2018, no person retired from the service is suitable for the post of chairman as it has been notified as cadre post, contended the petitioner. Inbadurai also alleged that no fair procedures, regulations or rules were followed for the selection of chairman.

The petitioner sought the court’s direction to issue a quo warranto questioning the ex-DGP on what authority is holding the post.

Senior counsel V Raghavachari, on behalf of the petitioner, submitted that the post of chairman of TNUSRB can only be occupied by a cadre officer or someone in a cadre post and not by a person who has already retired from service.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh adjourned the matter to October 25 after Sunil Kumar’s counsel sought time to place his submission. The court also granted liberty to the Union and State governments to file their respective counters to the petition.