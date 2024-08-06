Madras HC issues notice to centre and Google over porn sites

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court issued notice to Union government and Google India Private limited, in a public interest litigation seeking action to prevent the appearance of porn sites suggestion in Google search engine.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji heard the PIL moved by S Gnaneswaran, Chennai based advocate.

The petitioner submitted that if a genuine internet user types anything in the respondents search engine it suggests some sites related to pornography or other obscene content.

If the internet user by accident opened the illegal sites without knowing the contents, have to face embarcement, said the petitioner.

Nowadays the internet is also prominently using by children, if any sponsored illegal porn sites appeared in Google search engine, on curiosity the children may end up opening those sites it will lead to a worst scenario to the society, said the petitioner.

Hence the petitioner sought the court to direct the ministry of electronics and information technology to act upon his representation to prevent such porn sites suggestions in Google search engine.

After the submission the bench issued notice to the ministry of electronics and information technology and Google returnable by two weeks.