Madras HC issues notice on plea seeking income ceiling for RTE quota admissions

He argued that since the government reimburses schools for students admitted under the RTE quota, the benefits should be targeted at poor and deserving students. In the absence of an income ceiling, there is a possibility that affluent families could avail themselves of government-funded benefits solely on the basis of caste.



Eswaran further stated that he had submitted a representation to the authorities seeking the introduction of an income ceiling for disadvantaged groups. However, as no action had been taken, he approached the High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to consider and implement his request.



When the matter came up for hearing before it, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan ordered notice to the School Education Department Secretary and the Directorate of Private Schools.