Madras HC issues notice on plea seeking income ceiling for RTE quota admissions

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued notice on a petition seeking the introduction of an income ceiling for children belonging to disadvantaged groups admitted under the 25 per cent reservation mandated by the Right to Education (RTE) Act, to ensure that the benefit reaches economically needy students.
Under the RTE Act, private schools are required to reserve at least 25 per cent of seats for children from weaker sections and disadvantaged groups in the neighbourhood and provide them with free and compulsory elementary education.
The petitioner, V Eswaran, submitted that while an annual income ceiling of Rs 2 lakh has been prescribed in Tamil Nadu for children from weaker sections, no such income limit exists for children classified under disadvantaged groups.
He argued that since the government reimburses schools for students admitted under the RTE quota, the benefits should be targeted at poor and deserving students. In the absence of an income ceiling, there is a possibility that affluent families could avail themselves of government-funded benefits solely on the basis of caste.
Eswaran further stated that he had submitted a representation to the authorities seeking the introduction of an income ceiling for disadvantaged groups. However, as no action had been taken, he approached the High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to consider and implement his request.
When the matter came up for hearing before it, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan ordered notice to the School Education Department Secretary and the Directorate of Private Schools.