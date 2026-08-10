Madras HC issues notice on detention of Arasakumar in Rs 100-crore private school scam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued notice to the Greater Chennai Police on a Habeas Corpus Petition filed by Kokila, wife of BT Arasakumar, challenging his preventive detention under the Goondas Act in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore private school scam.
Admitting the habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by Kokila, a Division Bench comprising Justices Anita Sumanth and Sunder Mohan notified the Greater Chennai Police and posted the matter after four weeks.
According to the prosecution, Arasakumar had allegedly scammed private schools for the past two years using an unregistered outfit named ‘TN Private Schools Association’. He had promised several private schools that he would secure permanent recognition, school upgradation, DTCP/CMDA approvals and other statutory clearances by using his political and bureaucratic connections, according to the complaint filed by Elangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu.
However, he allegedly failed to secure the promised approvals or refund the amounts collected from the schools and had allegedly swindled over Rs 100 crore. He was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Elangovan.
Following the complaint, police registered an FIR, arrested Arasakumar and subjected him to custodial interrogation before invoking the Goondas Act against him. Challenging the preventive detention order passed by Police Commissioner A Amalraj on July 11, his wife filed a petition.