Madras HC issues notice on detention of Arasakumar in Rs 100-crore private school scam

Admitting the habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by Kokila, a Division Bench comprising Justices Anita Sumanth and Sunder Mohan notified the Greater Chennai Police and posted the matter after four weeks.

According to the prosecution, Arasakumar had allegedly scammed private schools for the past two years using an unregistered outfit named ‘TN Private Schools Association’. He had promised several private schools that he would secure permanent recognition, school upgradation, DTCP/CMDA approvals and other statutory clearances by using his political and bureaucratic connections, according to the complaint filed by Elangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu.

However, he allegedly failed to secure the promised approvals or refund the amounts collected from the schools and had allegedly swindled over Rs 100 crore. He was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Elangovan.