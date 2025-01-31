Madras HC insists on appearance of TN home secretary, asks him to appear at 4.30 pm today

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to dispense with the appearance of Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar and directed him to appear at 4:30 pm today. Or else he will face warrant, the court said.

Justice P Velmurugan observed that this court is for the service of poor litigants, not like the authorities as they are only concerned about the people sat in the ivory tower, while hearing a petition seeking to direct the police to file final report in a criminal case lodged in 2015.

Since the judge on January 29 ordered to appear the Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar in regards with the prevailing practice of non filing of FIR and final reports by the police within stipulated time, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, on behalf of the State sought to dispense with the appearance of the Home Secretary.

He submitted that the registry is not accepting the dispense with application without the court's permission and sought the judge to dispense with the Home Secretary appearance.

The AAG also submitted that the State moved an appeal before the Supreme Court against the order of the HC, since the appeal is not listed he sought the relief.

However, the judge refused to the request and wondered "why the Home Secretary can't appear before the court". The judge directed the Home Secretary to appear before the court within 4:30 pm or warrant will be issued against him, he observed.

AAG objected to the direction and submitted that the court is tied the both the hands of the State.

"If the State felt like that, it can implead this court and registry in the appeal before the Supreme Cour" observed the judge.