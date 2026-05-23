Madras HC halts Tasmac outlet citing proximity to schools, temple

When the matter came up before the vacation bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan, the court directed the District Collector to dispose of the representation within eight weeks.

The bench further directed that, until the petitioner’s objection is disposed of, the shop in question shall not be opened. The PIL was filed by S Madesh, a resident of Vedaranyam taluk in Nagapattinam, before the Madras High Court.

In the petition, Madesh stated that the residents of Arasaladi Street and the surrounding areas in Tiruthuraipoondi Town would be seriously affected by the proposed establishment of a Tasmac liquor retail shop. He further submitted that Arasaladi Street was a densely populated residential locality where several families have been residing peacefully for many years. “The locality consists of numerous houses where women, elderly persons, and children live in a safe and peaceful environment, in which officials are taking steps to establish a Tasmac liquor retail shop in residential locality. A building is presently being constructed for this purpose,” he argued.