Madras HC halts registration properties on lands belonging to Karur temples

A division bench of Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan passed the interim order on a petition filed by Radhakrishnan, a trustee of Thiruthondargal Trust, seeking to quash the government order that lifted the ban on registration of the temple lands.

Radhakrishnan submitted that valuable properties belonging to several prominent temples in Karur district, including Balasubramanya Swamy temple, Kalyana Pasupatheeswarar temple and Raveeshwarar temple, were spread across 15 villages. Pattas had been issued in the names of 3,390 individuals in respect of these lands. Registration of documents relating to the properties had earlier been prohibited, the petitioner said.