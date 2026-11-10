Madras HC grants 'Sattai' Durai Murugan AB in YouTube case alleging fear-mongering & disturbing peace

The complainant alleged that the statements were false and derogatory and could create fear and alarm among the public and disturb public tranquillity.

The petitioner submitted that he was the NTK party's state secretary in charge of its propaganda wing and that the allegations were false and politically motivated. He contended that the video contained only constructive political criticism of the State government's administration in the public interest and did not contain any derogatory remarks about anyone's personal life or the public.

He denied having any intention to cause fear or disturb public tranquillity and submitted that custodial interrogation was unnecessary. He also stated that he had appeared before the police in response to a summons and was willing to cooperate with the investigation and abide by any conditions the court imposes.