Madras HC grants interim stay on civil suit against Anbumani

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted an interim stay on the proceedings in a civil suit filed by S Ramadoss against Anbumani Ramadoss concerning the use of the name and symbol of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).
Earlier, PMK founder S Ramadoss had filed a civil suit before the Chennai Civil Court seeking a direction restraining Anbumani Ramadoss from using the party's name and symbol.
He also sought to set aside the communication issued by the Election Commission of India allocating the party symbol by referring to Anbumani as the party president, and further prayed that he himself be declared as the president of the PMK.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice M Dharmaprabu, a counter affidavit was filed on behalf of Dr Anbumani Ramadoss. In the counter affidavit, it was stated that S Ramadoss, about 87 years old, is not in a position to make administrative decisions due to his age and allied medical conditions.
Ramadoss's side also filed a rejoinder affidavit. In his rejoinder, it was stated that Anbumani, when he got the chance to serve as the president of the party without any effort, brought down the party through poor performance, leading to the loss of its recognition. After hearing the submissions, the Justice adjourned the matter to March 13.
Meanwhile, Vadivel Ravanan, General Secretary of the PMK, filed a petition before the Madras High Court. In his petition, he stated that the suit had been filed by Ramadoss without impleading him as a party to the proceedings, despite his position in the party.
However, the Civil Court rejected his submission. Therefore, he sought a direction from the court to dismiss the suit filed by Ramadoss before the Civil Court.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice TV Tamilselvi, the Judge granted an interim stay on the Civil Court proceedings and directed Ramadoss and Anbumani, ECI, to respond to his plea. The matter was adjourned to April 10.