Madras HC grants interim stay in property case related to actress Sridevi

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted an interim stay on the trial proceedings in a civil suit pending before the Chengalpattu court concerning a property allegedly purchased by the late actress Sridevi.
According to the case records, in 1988, Sridevi had purchased a 4.77-acre property located on the East Coast Road in Chennai from the family of Sambanda Mudaliar. It was submitted that the actress had been in possession and enjoyment of the property for the past 37 years.
Subsequently, three individuals-Natarajan and Sivagami, the son and daughter of Chandrasekaran Mudaliar (son of Sambandha Mudaliar), along with Chandrasekaran Mudaliar's second wife, obtained a legal heir certificate and filed a civil suit before the Additional Sessions Court in Chengalpattu claiming a share in the property.
Challenging the maintainability of the suit, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and their daughters, actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, filed an application before the Chengalpattu court seeking dismissal of the suit.
However, the Chengalpattu court dismissed their plea, observing that the issue of title over the property could be determined only after a full-fledged trial.
Aggrieved by the said order, Boney Kapoor, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, filed a petition before the Madras High Court.
Justice TV Thamilselvi, after hearing the matter, adjourned the case to March 26 for final hearing and granted an interim stay on the proceedings before the Chengalpattu court until then.