Madras HC grants interim stay in property case related to actress Sridevi

According to the case records, in 1988, Sridevi had purchased a 4.77-acre property located on the East Coast Road in Chennai from the family of Sambanda Mudaliar. It was submitted that the actress had been in possession and enjoyment of the property for the past 37 years.



Subsequently, three individuals-Natarajan and Sivagami, the son and daughter of Chandrasekaran Mudaliar (son of Sambandha Mudaliar), along with Chandrasekaran Mudaliar's second wife, obtained a legal heir certificate and filed a civil suit before the Additional Sessions Court in Chengalpattu claiming a share in the property.



Challenging the maintainability of the suit, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and their daughters, actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, filed an application before the Chengalpattu court seeking dismissal of the suit.