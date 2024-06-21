Madras HC grants interim anticipatory bail to supporters of Isha Yoga centre

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted interim anticipatory bail to the supporters of Isha Yoga Center in the case of allegedly attacked the members of Progressive Organization while fact finding visit at a crematorium constructed by Isha at Ikkarai Boluvampatti, Coimbatore.

Justice TV Thamilselvi heard two anticipatory bail petitions moved by Dinesh Raja and Venkatarasa Radhakrishnan the supporters of Isha Yoga Center.

After hearing the petitions the judge granted interim anticipatory bail until July 11 and adjourned the matter.

On June 14, members of Progressive Organization including Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) went to the cremotarium constructed by Isha to find the fact about the allegation of illegal construction of the crematorium.

It was alleged that while the fact finding visit some members of Isha Yoga attacked the team which tried to enter into the crematorium.

Based of the complaint lodged by TPDK the Coimbatore police registered the case against petitioners under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and Section 3 (punishment for committing mischief in respect of property) of the The Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.