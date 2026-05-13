Madras HC grants conditional bail to Savukku Shankar in attempt to murder case

Granting him conditional bail, Justice Victoria Gowri observed that a person's liberty cannot be curtailed just because the allegations against the person are serious. The Court noted that when his presence could be secured through conditions, continued detention was not warranted.

The court granted bail to Shankar, directing him to execute a bond of Rs 25,000 with two sureties each of a like sum to the satisfaction of Madhavaram Judicial Magistrate. The court has also asked Shankar to appear before the police daily and cooperate with the investigation.

Ordering that Shankar shall not abscond either during investigation or trial and shall not tamper with evidence or influence, threaten or intimidate any witness, either directly or indirectly, the Court closed his bail plea.