Madras HC grants conditional bail to Savukku Shankar in attempt to murder case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to YouTuber Shankar alias 'Savukku' Shankar in an attempt to murder case.
Granting him conditional bail, Justice Victoria Gowri observed that a person's liberty cannot be curtailed just because the allegations against the person are serious. The Court noted that when his presence could be secured through conditions, continued detention was not warranted.
The court granted bail to Shankar, directing him to execute a bond of Rs 25,000 with two sureties each of a like sum to the satisfaction of Madhavaram Judicial Magistrate. The court has also asked Shankar to appear before the police daily and cooperate with the investigation.
Ordering that Shankar shall not abscond either during investigation or trial and shall not tamper with evidence or influence, threaten or intimidate any witness, either directly or indirectly, the Court closed his bail plea.
The case was registered against Shankar for allegedly attacking a Sub-Inspector of Police while he was being brought to Puzhal prison from Ongole (Andhra Pradesh), after being arrested in connection with an alleged cheating and extortion case.
According to the prosecution, while Shankar was being brought to Puzhal prison, the vehicle was stopped midway to allow him to urinate. At that time, some men arrived in another car and started quarrelling with the Sub-Inspector of Police, abusing him in filthy language and pelting stones at him. It was alleged that Shankar also pelted stones at the officer and caused panic among the public. Subsequently, another case was registered against Shankar and the other men for offences under Sections 296 (b), 125, 132, 109 (1), and 351 (3) of the BNS.