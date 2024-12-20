Madras HC grants conditional bail to man held in NDPS Act case

MADURAI: Madras High Court's Madurai bench has granted Mahalingam conditional bail in an NDPS Act case booked by the Keelaiyur police, Nagapattinam district.

Mahalingam, the petitioner, who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on December 12, 2024, for the offences under Sections 20(b)(ii)(B) and 8 (c) of the NDPS Act, sought bail.

The prosecution's case is that on December 12, based on secret information, the Keelaiyur police found Mahalingam and his co-accused standing with a polythene cover. When the police approached, the co-accused escaped from the place. However, Mahalingam was caught, and 2.25 kg of ganja was seized.

The Additional Public Prosecutor raised objections saying that the petitioner was in the process of procuring a huge quantity of ganja and by the time the transaction went through, the petitioner was caught and arrested.

He further submitted that nine previous cases are pending against the petitioner, out of which, one case pertains to the offence under the NDPS Act.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh said in his order that he took into consideration the facts and circumstances of the case and the manner, in which the prosecution has projected this case.

“Also, the fact that this petitioner has already suffered incarceration from December 12 and also taking note of the fact that the co-accused (A2), the son of the petitioner herein was granted anticipatory bail by this court on December 17, this court is inclined to grant bail to the petitioner on conditions,” the order read.

The petitioner was ordered to be released on bail on executing a bond for a sum of Rs 10,000 with two sureties, each for a like sum to the satisfaction of the Additional District Judge, Special Court under EC Act Cases, Thanjavur, and on further conditions that the petitioner should report before the respondent police as and when required for interrogation.