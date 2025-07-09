Cocaine case: Madras HC grants conditional bail to actors Srikanth, Krishna

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to actors Srikanth and Krishna, who were arrested in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act a few weeks ago.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar passed the orders on petitions filed by the actors. He granted bail on two conditions – they should execute a bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties for a similar sum, and appear before the Nungambakkam police station daily until further orders.

Last month, Srikanth was remanded till July 7. He was questioned at the station following the detention of former AIADMK functionary Prasad, whom the police claim has supplied cocaine to them.

