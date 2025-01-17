Madras HC grants bail to Savukku Shankar in case related to spreading misinformation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted bail to the popular YouTuber and political commentator Savukku Shankar in a case booked for allegedly spreading misinformation against a police investigation on his online channel.

If anyone have difference of opinion or objection to the statements or claims of Savukku Shankar then they can avoid viewing his interview, observed, Pongal vacation bench of Justice GR Swaminathan, on Friday while allowing the petition moved by Savukku Shankar seeking bail.

The factual background of the case is, the complainant Siva Subramanian, inspector of police, land fraud investigation wing -II, Central Crime Branch-llI, lodged a complaint that Savukku Shankar has spread misinformation about an investigation he is heading regarding a land fraud case to the tune of several crores.

The inspector said that on the basis of investigation done by South Chennai land registrar, he commenced the investigation regarding the land fraud case.

On December 5, 2024, Savukku Shankar in his YouTube channel published an interview claiming that the land fraud investigation is foisted case and spread misinformation tarnishing image of the police department, he alleged.

Hence, the inspector summoned Shankar regarding the YouTube interview. On December 16, 2024, Shankar appeared before the inspector, he said. When he asked about the interview and the documental proof for his claim that the land fraud case is foisted, Shankar stated that he don't have any proof for his claim, said the inspector.

Furthermore, Shankar met the media and spread misinformation tarnishing the image of the police, said the inspector.

Hence, a case has registered against Savukku Media Network, Shankar, Leo and Malathi under sections 221,222,353(1)(b) and 353(2) of Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita on the charge of obstructing a public servant from performing his duties, failing to assist a public servant, making statement intended to cause fear or panic to the public and inciting hatred, enmity between two groups.

Assistant Commissioner of the land fraud investigation wing-ll, appointed V Bharathi, to investigate the case.