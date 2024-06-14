Madras HC grants bail to father and son in a case who refused haircut to dalit boy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted bail to a salon shop owner and his son who were arrested for allegedly refused haircut to a 17 year old dalit boy.



Justice M Dhandapani heard the bail petition moved by the arrested father and son.

The accused denied the caste discrimination allegation raised against them and said that they never refused haircut to the dalits in their village.

After the submission the judge granted bail to them.

A 17 year old dalit boy from Keeraipatti, Dharmapuri lodged a complaint against the salon owner and her son as they refused haircut to him since he belongs to dalit community.

The complainant said that on May 9 he and his friend went to the salon shop owned by the accused. However, the salon shop owner and his son inquired him about his native, said the complainant. When they came to know that he belongs to a dalit community they refused to haircut and asked him to leave the shop, alleged the complainant.

Based on the complaint, Harur police booked a case against the father and son under sections 3 (1) r, 3 (1) (za) (D) of SC/ST Act, 2005, later they were arrested.