Madras HC grants bail for youth arrested for throwing mud at Minister Ponmudy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted bail to a youngster booked for allegedly throwing mud at Forest Minister K Ponmudy while inspecting Fengal cyclone damages at Villupuram.

On Thursday, Justice Sunder Mohan granted bail to Ramakrishnan from Irvelpattu village Villupuram and disposed his bail petition.

Advocate A Ashvathaman on behalf of the petitioner submitted that it was a false case forged against his client. Furthermore, the petitioner is lodged behind the bars more than 20 days though the maximum punishment for the alleged charge is below two years, there is no need of arrest for the alleged offences, said the advocate.

On December 3, minister Ponmudy, his son and Kallakurichi Parliamentary Member Gautham Sigamani and district officials went to various cyclone affected places in Villupuram.

As hundreds of villagers at Iruvelpattu village staged protest accusing no relief and rehabilitation provided to them, the minister reached the spot to console protestors.

While the minister tried to console the public some unidentified persons hurled mud at him and other officials.

The issue mooted debate across the political spectrum as the videograph of mud hurled at the minister went viral on social media.