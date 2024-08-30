Madras HC grants anticipatory bail to former TN top cop Pon Manickavel

CHENNAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to former Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Idol Wing AG Pon Manickavel in a case registered by the CBI, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The court also mandated that he report to the Chennai CBI office and sign in every day for the next four weeks.

Earlier, I Kader Batcha, former Deputy Superintendent of Police, along with several other individuals, were arrested in an idol theft case. The charge against Kader Batch was that, in 2008, when he was serving as an Inspector, he forcibly took three idols from a dealer under gunpoint and sold them to Deenadayalan. The idols were stolen from Palavoor temple in Tirunelveli district in 2006.

However, the DSP had stated that the case was falsely foisted against him as an act of vengeance by Pon Manickavel and alleged that Manickavel helped international idol smuggler Subash Chandra Kapoor and his local agent Deenadayalan.

In response to this, the High Court directed the police to investigate the charges. Later, a fresh case was filed against Manickavel, who was accused of falsely implicating Batcha in a criminal case and framing documents by creating false statements.

Pon Manickavel then filed an anticipatory bail petition with the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

The petition was heard before Justice Bharathasakthivel on Thursday.

The judge then ordered that the CBI should submit documents regarding whether the case has been registered under bailable sections.

Following that, AG Pon Manickavel was granted anticipatory bail today.