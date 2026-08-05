Madras HC grants anticipatory bail to former MLA Idhayavarman

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granted anticipatory bail to Idhayavarman and directed him to appear before the Mahabalipuram Police Station daily for two weeks by signing before the police.

The former MLA had filed an anticipatory bail petition before the Madras High Court, stating that he had visited the desalination plant on July 5, 2026, after receiving information that Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) officials had covered a plaque bearing the name of former Chief Minister MK Stalin with green safety nets during the incumbent Chief Minister’s visit.