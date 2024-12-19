Madras HC grants anticipatory bail to AIADMK functionary booked for misinformation

CHENNAI: Deputy secretary of AIADMK IT wing CTR Nirmal Kumar was granted anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court in a case booked for allegedly spreading false information against the state government on social media.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Nirmal Kumar by granting interim protection from arresting him in the case registered for his social media post.

The judge posted the matter to December 20 for further proceedings.

The cybercrime police in Chennai booked a case against Nirmal Kumar as he posted a video with false information with a motive to tarnish the image of the State. It was reported that when Cyclone Fengal hit the capital city, Nirmal Kumar took his X handle and posted a video of live wire broken into the stormwater from an unknown source, and claimed that it was taken near Marina Beach and criticised that the State was ineligible in tackling the cyclone and failed to protect citizens.

However, the fact check unit revealed that the video posted on X was not taken in Chennai. After the revelation, Nirmal Kumar removed his post from social media. However, the State claimed he painted the government in black with unverified and false information. Hence, the cybercrime police booked him. Apprehending arrest, Nirmal moved the high court, seeking protection.