Madras HC grants 3 months for Tasmac to install liquor bottle reverse vending machines

Based on the directions by a High Court bench, the State government implemented the empty bottle return scheme at Tasmac liquor outlets to prevent environmental damage.



When the matter came up for hearing again before the special bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and K Rajasekar, Advocate General Vijay Narayan said the existing bottle-return scheme faced practical difficulties and that Tasmac has decided to install reverse vending machines to collect empty bottles and reduce the workload of employees. He sought three months' time to implement the system.



Accepting the request, the judges granted three months' time and directed the authorities to expedite the installation process. They also ordered that the existing system should continue until then and adjourned the hearing.