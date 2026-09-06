Madras HC gives retailers final deadline to display shop names in Tamil

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted retailers time till November 1, as a last chance to comply with the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) direction to display shop names in Tamil on top, followed by English and a third language.
Justice K Surender, while hearing a petition filed by the Retailers Association, observed that one year had already lapsed and directed the petitioners to complete the changes to their name boards by November 1. Failure to comply would invite action by the concerned authorities, the court said.
The association had approached the court challenging the GCC’s direction requiring shops to display their names in Tamil, followed by English and a third language. The direction also provided for a Rs 2,000 penalty for non-compliance under Rule 18 of the TN Shops and Establishments Act, 1947.
The retailers submitted that they had already made substantial investments in name boards featuring their trademarks and global branding. Immediate redesigning, they argued, would disrupt brand uniformity and cause confusion among customers. They also contended that the directions caused undue hardship and violated their fundamental right to carry on trade under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.
The association sought directions to the authorities to consider its representation and grant additional time to comply with the directions.
During the hearing, counsel for the petitioners, Vijayan Subramanian, submitted that the retailers would comply with the orders passed by the authorities. However, he sought three months from the date of the hearing.
The court granted time till November 1 as a last chance and disposed of the petition.