Madras HC gives retailers final deadline to display shop names in Tamil

The association had approached the court challenging the GCC’s direction requiring shops to display their names in Tamil, followed by English and a third language. The direction also provided for a Rs 2,000 penalty for non-compliance under Rule 18 of the TN Shops and Establishments Act, 1947.

The retailers submitted that they had already made substantial investments in name boards featuring their trademarks and global branding. Immediate redesigning, they argued, would disrupt brand uniformity and cause confusion among customers. They also contended that the directions caused undue hardship and violated their fundamental right to carry on trade under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.