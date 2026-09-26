Madras HC flags ‘purity’ gap in police service, seeks DGP report

“Considering Rule 14(b) of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Subordinate Service Rules and the ground reality, the court seeks a report from the Director General of Police on the number of criminal cases pending against police officials and how long they had been pending, as well as details of the departmental proceedings, if any, initiated against police officials involved in criminal cases,” said Justice B Pugalendi.

The court issued the direction while hearing a petition challenging the police department’s decision to deny the petitioner appointment, despite his selection for the post of Grade-II Police Constable in the recruitment year 2022-23, on the ground that a criminal case was pending against him. The trial court had acquitted the petitioner of the charges in June 2026.