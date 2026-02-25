Madras HC extends interim protection to Kamal's personality rights

Stating that a Chennai-based company, Neeye Vidai, had been selling T-shirts and shirts by unauthorisedly using his photographs, name, the title Ulaga Nayagan, and his well-known film dialogues without his consent, actor Kamal Haasan has filed a personality rights suit before the Madras High Court.

When the matter was first taken up, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy granted an interim injunction restraining the unauthorised commercial exploitation of Kamal Haasan's name and photographs.

Subsequently, when the case was heard again before Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, the defendant company, Neeye Vidai, remained unrepresented despite service of notice.

In view of the absence of representation on behalf of the defendant, the High Court extended the interim injunction already granted in favour of Kamal Haasan until further orders.